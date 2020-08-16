CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

CPI Card Group Inc (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $2.97. CPI Card Group shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 2,455 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.91. The company has a market cap of $39.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57.

About CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

