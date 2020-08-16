Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Covetrus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVET opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $17,238,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth $10,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 296,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 21.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 214,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Covetrus by 180.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

