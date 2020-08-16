County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.81. County Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $345,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICBK. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group cut County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

