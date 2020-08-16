Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,142,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,669,455 shares of company stock valued at $106,942,517. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.