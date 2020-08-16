Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CONN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conn’s by 88.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Conn’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 370,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Conn’s by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 174,123 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $513,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

