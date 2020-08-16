CONMED Co. (CNMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 5th

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

