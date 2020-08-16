Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. Analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 27,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $83,604.00. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

