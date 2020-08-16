Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Conduent stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $818.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Conduent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

