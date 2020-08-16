Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.22), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDOR. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.