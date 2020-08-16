Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (CLF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on September 3rd

Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Concentrated Leaders Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and a P/E ratio of 36.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.01. Concentrated Leaders Fund has a 12 month low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of A$1.41 ($1.01).

Get Concentrated Leaders Fund alerts:

Concentrated Leaders Fund Company Profile

Concentrated Leaders Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in blue chip stocks of companies listed in the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrated Leaders Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrated Leaders Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.