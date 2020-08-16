Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (CLF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on September 3rd

Concentrated Leaders Fund Ltd (ASX:CLF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Concentrated Leaders Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million and a P/E ratio of 36.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.01. Concentrated Leaders Fund has a 12 month low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of A$1.41 ($1.01).
Concentrated Leaders Fund Company Profile
