Conceal (CCX) Trading 24.9% Higher This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $52,098.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00793909 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.23 or 0.01672837 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,751.86 or 0.99675200 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00144004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00085530 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,026,873 coins and its circulating supply is 9,034,071 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

