Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCO. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $885.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 532,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

