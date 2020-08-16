Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has raised its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MIE opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

