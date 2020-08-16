Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.84.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile
