Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RNP stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

