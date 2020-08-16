Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.40 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

