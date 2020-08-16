Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

LDP opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.