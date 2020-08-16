Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

