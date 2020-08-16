Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has increased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FOF opened at $11.87 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

