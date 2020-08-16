Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBR opened at $1.42 on Friday. Cohbar has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Get Cohbar alerts:

About Cohbar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cohbar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohbar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.