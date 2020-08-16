Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CWBR opened at $1.42 on Friday. Cohbar has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
About Cohbar
