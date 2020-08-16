Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,653,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 1,179,310 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 949,232 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,250,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

