Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXS. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $781.99 million, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,672,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 660,598 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,087,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 553,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 252,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

