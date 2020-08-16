COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in June

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CCLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.