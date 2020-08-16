Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CODX opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.41 million, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of -2.65. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 334.58% and a negative return on equity of 81.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $450,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,000. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

