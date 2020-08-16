CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

