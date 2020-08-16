Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLW. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra raised their price target on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

