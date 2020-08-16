Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after acquiring an additional 282,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.