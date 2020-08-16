Citigroup Raises PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target to $139.00

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.50.

PSB opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.95%.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,684. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PS Business Parks by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PS Business Parks by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PS Business Parks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

