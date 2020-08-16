Citigroup Raises Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target to $13.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

