Citigroup Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $135.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $103.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Match Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $515,348.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 590,532 shares of company stock valued at $56,042,822. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

