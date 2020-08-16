CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 5,307,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE CIT opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CIT Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CIT Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CIT Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CIT Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.