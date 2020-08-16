Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.39.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

