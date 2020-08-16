Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

