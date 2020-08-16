Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.39.

CSCO opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

