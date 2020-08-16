Ci Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU)

Ci Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BLU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellus Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mackie lowered shares of Bellus Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bellus Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bellus Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NYSE:BLU opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Bellus Health has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 104.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

