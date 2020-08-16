Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

CHD opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $96.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.