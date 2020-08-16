Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.57.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $42,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

