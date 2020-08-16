Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) COO Purchases $34,150.00 in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at $621,140.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.75. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.