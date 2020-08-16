Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) COO Purchases $34,150.00 in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at $621,140.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CLDT stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.75. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.
See Also: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.