Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,171 shares of company stock worth $11,153,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Century Communities by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

