CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 127.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

