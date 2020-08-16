Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Celsius reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.13 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

