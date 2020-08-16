CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,323,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

