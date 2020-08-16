Castle Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Castle has a market capitalization of $17,815.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00793909 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00085530 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004403 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,889,663 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

