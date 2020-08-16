Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $174.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.39. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

