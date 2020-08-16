Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.59.

CCL opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $456,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 63.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $40,529,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $24,346,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth $28,918,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

