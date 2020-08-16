Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.28.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.