Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

