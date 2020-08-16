Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.57.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $427,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,737,362.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Thomas Evans sold 13,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $981,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 83,723 shares worth $6,151,261. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 468,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 135,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $2,368,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

