Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CARA. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $805.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 61.95%. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,449,913.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $68,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,541,243.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $366,665. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

