Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,855,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,543,000 after acquiring an additional 963,319 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $45,046,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $33,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,727,000 after purchasing an additional 647,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.76 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

