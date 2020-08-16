Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 11.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 120,564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

